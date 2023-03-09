Cape Town - In an emotional ceremony this week, a tree was planted to honour slain vet Dr Natheem Jacobs and serve as a living tribute to his legacy at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Grassy Park. Jacobs was fatally stabbed outside his home in Garlandale, Athlone, last Thursday. He is believed to have tried to stop thieves in an attempted robbery during load shedding.

According to police, the 24-year-old was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility, where he died. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk on Thursday said the matter was still under investigation. “There are no new developments to report at this stage.”

Jacobs, working under the supervision of SPCA board member Dr Ayoub Banderker in the capacity of CCS vet, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA before his death. The organisation said Wednesday’s tribute ceremony was a heartfelt and emotional event, and they were honoured to have his family in attendance. “During the service, a tree, which will serve as a living tribute to his legacy, was planted in Dr Jacobs’ honour.

“It represents the strength and resilience of his character and, in time to come, will serve as shelter for wild birds, just as he provided a safe space for animals in need. A tree was planted to honour slain vet Dr Natheem Jacobs and serve as a living tribute to his legacy at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Grassy Park. Picture: SCPA “As it grows, may it represent the growth of what Dr Jacobs would have wanted most of all – a kind and more compassionate world for all animals,” the organisation said. They also thanked Jacobs’ family for allowing them to honour his life.