Emotions run high as slain Seti family is laid to rest in Bityi

Emotions were high at the funeral service of five slain members of the Seti family who were laid to rest at Ncenjana village in Bityi, in the Eastern Cape. Couple 78-year-old Siphiwo Seti and 64-year-old Nowinile, were gunned down along with their daughter Alina, 39, two grandchildren Azakhe,17, a matric learner at E.N Seku Senior Secondary School, and 13-year-old Akhanya.

A traditional ceremony was performed at the properties where the tragic incident occurred, ahead of the funeral service where hundreds of mourners including relatives and grieving fellow learners paid their respects. Two gunmen stormed into the homestead outside Mthatha on October 18, killing the husband and wife in a rondavel. They proceeded to another house in the same yard and opened fire, claiming the lives of the three family members and wounding two children.

The two children managed to run to neighbours, who alerted the police. Two men, aged 39 and 22, have since appeared in the Bityi Magistrates' Court after being arrested in Msukweni village. According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the duo’s names are with held for investigation purposes.

Family, friends, and community members gathered to pay their respects to the Seti family who lost their lives two weeks ago in a brutal shooting. Picture: Eastern Cape Office of the Premier “They are facing five charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Tyali. The Eastern Cape has been rocked by mass murders leaving families and communities in fear. In the same Bityi area, two elderly women including chieftainess Nogcinile Mtirara was killed and five Grade 12 learners were raped.

“We are still waiting for updates on the police investigation and we are yet to know the motive for the cruel attack. The family needs closure and justice to prevail. “This area has been crime ridden for a long time and many families feel like our police and government are always reactive rather than preventative,” said family representative Jongikhanya Blayi. One of the community leaders said the solution was horse patrols because the terrain is not accessible for police vehicles.

King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipal mayor Nyaniso Nelani said: “We are very much devastated and angry at the current level of violence in our communities especially in Bityi. We have been condemning and talking about senseless killings. There have been about three identified causes which is revenge between families, stock theft and as well as the role of drugs. “We are really not happy about the continuing crime, so many family members lost at the same time. Sincere condolences to the family and we welcome the arrests made.”