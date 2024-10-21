Employee mauled to death by employer's pit bull

Mpumalanga police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was allegedly mauled to death by his employer's pit bull which he had looked after. The incident was reported in Mmametlhake on Friday.

“According to information, the victim resided at his employer’s yard and worked as a caretaker of the pit bulls,” police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said. “It is reported that the pit bull dogs were often locked up and only released between 1am and 4:30am, to conduct some patrols in the premises.” According to police, the man went out on Thursday and as he returned to his accommodation in the early hours of Friday, he was reportedly attacked by the dog.

“The victim was discovered by a security guard, lying motionless on the ground, with multiple injuries as well as a pit bull dog, found next to the victim,” Mdhluli said. The employer was notified and reported the matter to the authorities. He was certified dead by medical personnel.

Mdhluli said the pit bull was put down by the SPCA on Saturday morning. Acting Saps Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi conveyed condolences to the man’s family and said police were investigating the circumstances of the incident. "We call for calm during this time and let us allow the investigation team to probe this incident thoroughly without being disturbed or distracted,“ said Mkhwanazi.