Empowerment network appeals for donations to feed Bellville South families
Gwen director Renay Ogle said the network, which worked towards the eradication of hunger and building youth resilience through empowerment and support programmes, was currently distributing food parcels.
She said they had been distributing food parcels since 2016 and were now ramping up their efforts in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on livelihoods.
“We are currently providing food parcels and a meal to 78 families, comprising 393 individuals in Bellville South. The SA Red Cross Society, Western Cape has offered their services as our distribution agency to deliver the meals and food parcels door to door,” Ogle said.
Thanks to a monetary contribution from the Lasur Foundation, on Wednesday, Gwen and the SA Red Cross Society delivered 78 food parcels. “The strict lockdown rules have worsened already struggling families’ lives.
“Knowing that each of the youth participating in our programmes benefited from the project motivates us to work towards meeting their needs with many other food relief projects during this time of severe need.”
Ogle said the organisation was appealing to the public for monetary contributions (or food) towards food parcels. “Gwen has thus far, through the local school principals, identified families in distress and (they) have implemented school holiday programmes through donations and distributed 653 food parcels to date.”
In addition, the organisation had “provided support to matric pupils with interventions such as the Hero Book Programme, Equip4Life Programme, Learner Support Programme and other interventions including substance abuse awareness, prevention, education and family group programmes”, Ogle added.
To assist Gwen, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/parcelsforlockdown
For more information, email [email protected] or call/whatsapp: 619188449.