Empowerment network appeals for donations to feed Bellville South families

Cape Town – Local non-profit company Glenroma Women’s Empowerment Network (Gwen) is appealing for help from the public to provide families in Bellville South with food parcels during the lockdown.

Gwen director Renay Ogle said the network, which worked towards the eradication of hunger and building youth resilience through empowerment and support programmes, was currently distributing food parcels.

She said they had been distributing food parcels since 2016 and were now ramping up their efforts in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on livelihoods.

“We are currently providing food parcels and a meal to 78 families, comprising 393 individuals in Bellville South. The SA Red Cross Society, Western Cape has offered their services as our distribution agency to deliver the meals and food parcels door to door,” Ogle said.

Thanks to a monetary contribution from the Lasur Foundation, on Wednesday, Gwen and the SA Red Cross Society delivered 78 food parcels. “The strict lockdown rules have worsened already struggling families’ lives.