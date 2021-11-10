EMS official hospitalised after being stabbed in the eye

CAPE TOWN - An Emergency Medical Service (EMS) official has been hospitalised after he was stabbed in the eye while attending to an emergency in Vredenburg.

The EMS official and his colleague were attacked by three armed men during load shedding on Monday morning. After 1.30am on Saturday, two other EMS officials were responding to a call when a violent crowd attempted to harm the officials in Mangaung Informal Settlement in Vredendal. Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said no arrests had been made in the latest incident, and the investigation continued.

“An attempted murder and malicious damage to property docket was registered at Vredenburg relating to an incident that occurred on Monday at 1.40am in Boswewer Street, Louwville. According to reports, the ambulance driver and his colleague attended to a complaint at the scene of a crime when an unknown male started to damage the windows of their vehicle, whereby the driver of the ambulance was stabbed with a knife in his left eye. The victim was admitted to hospital,” said Van Wyk. Provincial EMS spokesperson Deanne February said attacks on EMS officials cause delayed responses to patients who are in dire need of medical assistance. “The incident occurred during load shedding (on Monday), so the crew could not see the men approaching them. These vicious attacks limit our resources as EMS officials are excused from work due to trauma, and ambulances are severely damaged and need to be repaired.

“In most instances, individuals attack EMS officials to rob them of their personal belongings or to steal equipment or items from the ambulance. There are cases where the attacks and assaults on the actual vehicle (i.e. stone-throwing or vandalism) occur. These attacks are all senseless. “During 2021, most attacks occurred in Phillippi, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Khayelitsha,” said February. Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (HOSPERSA) provincial secretary, Marthenique Marinus, condemned the attacks.

“While it is our duty to respond to calls, it should not be at the expense of our lives. “We are concerned by the high prevalence of this type of crime in the province whereby there have been more than 60 reported incidents in 2021 so far. We are engaging with the Western Cape Department of Health to prioritise the safety of EMS personnel. “It is our view that the Western Cape government needs to provide a safe work environment which adheres to the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) act for EMS personnel. We also appeal to communities to assist law enforcement agencies to identify perpetrators of this senseless crime in order for them to face the full might of the law,” said Marinus.