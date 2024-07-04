End of catfish scam as three arrested

The arrest of three Gauteng men in Woodstock brought an end to their alleged catfish operation as they ran rampant, using a popular dating app to allegedly kidnap users across Cape Town. Two more victims from the southern and northern suburbs have come forward against the accused, Mlungisi Mbutu, Bongani Zulu and Zwelakhe Ngwenya.

State prosecutor Luzaan Williams told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that the accused faced additional charges. However, the incidents were under other jurisdictions. “The accused do have other charges now, one of the incidents being in Claremont and the matter will be heard in Wynberg, not in this jurisdiction. Your worship, a Zulu interpreter can only make it to court on July 19,” said Williams. The matter was postponed to that date. The court also ruled that at this stage the accused cannot be photographed due to an identification parade that has yet to be conducted.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused were now facing five cases and a date for formal bail application will be known when they appear on July 19. “It was mentioned in court that there were new charges that have been brought up against the accused and will be added. “The new cases are stemming from Claremont, which will be heard in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, and another one in Durbanville that will be heard in Bellville.

“It is the same modus operandi where the victims are kidnapped and money is extorted. The investigation is ongoing. They might face more charges and we cannot rule out that there might be more accused,” said Ntabazalila. Initially, the men from Soweto only faced a charge of kidnapping and extortion after being apprehended by a Hawks-led multi-disciplinary team on June 14 when a 50-year-old man was found tied up in the main bedroom of a house that they rented in Woodstock. At their second appearance on June 25, Williams said Mbutu, Zulu and Ngwenya faced three counts of each offence – kidnapping, extortion and robbery with aggravating circumstances – after two victims of incidents that were reported in the Cape Town CBD came forward.