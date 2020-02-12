The Human Rights Cycle Tour was envisaged as a tribute to the countless South Africans who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedom. Picture: Skeeze/Pixabay

Cape Town - After 17 resubmissions regarding the race route, organisers of the anticipated first-ever Human Rights Cycle Tour (HRCT) have had to cancel the event, citing the City’s “refutation to officially approve the event”. HRCT chairperson Mohamed Jaffer said: “It is with great regret, and concern that we, the Race Committee of the HRCT, make this announcement.

“This decision was taken after 20 months of planning and negotiation with various stakeholders to bring the first event of its kind to the African continent.

“Given the gravity and austerity of our decision, we are obliged to expound. At the heart of our decision is our challenge of dealing with the City’s bureaucracy. After submitting 17 versions of our race route over several months, our committee found that the repeated refutation of the City to officially approve the event had turned into an impasse.”

The race was envisaged as a tribute to the countless South Africans who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedom.