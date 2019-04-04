Umoya Energy Wind Farm Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Umoya Energy Wind Farm has announced funding for the Theewatersvlei Boerdery farm, as well as intensive mentorship and coaching, which will be implemented in partnership with the Department of Agriculture over the next two years. Umoya Energy Wind Farm regional community operations manager Veronique Isaacs said the greatest challenge facing most emerging black farmers was a lack of technical farming skills, capital and adequate mechanisation.

“With the population increasing rapidly, it makes economic and practical sense for the private sector and government to partner on strategic mechanisms to ensure that farmers are able to positively impact on food security in South Africa,” Isaacs said.

With agriculture being one of the major drivers of the West Coast District economy, Umoya Wind Farm, situated close to Hopefield, Western Cape, believes that it makes sense to support this sector, which has been directly impacted by the recent drought, especially considering that it provides employment for 15% of the provincial labour force.

“The impact of the multi-year drought on the agricultural sector within this region, is far reaching with a significant number of job losses reported, and threatening thousands of jobs,” Isaacs said.

Theewatersvlei Boerdery, the grant recipient of a harvester and extensive mentoring and skills training, is a mixed farming operation, which incorporates livestock and grain crops.

“The funding we received for a harvester is vital to the sustainable upliftment of our farm, and will result in long-lasting benefits, as we continue to grow stronger and make a difference in our community,” said Freddie Papier of Theewatersvlei Boerdery.

Cape Times