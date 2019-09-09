Agulhas National Park Picture: Clinton Moodley

Cape Town – South Africans will this week have an opportunity to take full advantage of the natural wonders of the country, as SANParks launched its National Parks week with free access to 19 parks. SANParks yesterday kicked off the 13th edition of National Parks Week at the Bontebok National Park in Swellendam under the theme: “Know Your National Parks”.

From yesterday until September 15, locals with valid SA IDs can enjoy a day at any of the parks, free of charge.

SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni urged locals to make the most of the opportunity, which for the first time this year includes a weekend.

“The objective is to cultivate a culture of pride in our environment. This is going to be a free, mahala, week.

“We want to make our parks accessible to our communities,” he said.

Today, as part of the SANParks Social Legacy Programme, Swellendam Secondary School will be the beneficiaries of a refurbished science laboratory, said programme manager Yolanda Assy.

The school in Railton, Swellendam, is one of eight beneficiaries across the country to receive a new or refurbished science laboratory, along with Albert Myburgh School in Bredasdorp.

“We visit the poorest of the poorest communities where the needs exist for such resources. The equipment they will receive includes a smart board.

"With Swellendam, due to it being a refurbishment because a laboratory already existed at the school, the completion of the project took about four months. Other projects take between four and six months,” said Assy.

SANParks also hosts a staff cohesion programme where eight regions compete in a soccer and netball league as well as a choir festival.

This year, the Cape Region won the soccer league, with Kruger Park being runners-up. Kruger National Park was victorious in the netball league while the Frontier Region’s choir, Ubetjani, won the choir festival.

The open week will apply to all national parks managed by SANParks with the exception of Boulders, the Table Mountain Cable Way in Table Mountain National Park and the Namaqua National Park.

Children under 16 will be allowed free access without proof of identity.