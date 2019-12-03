Enough power for additional 10 million light bulbs thanks to Koeberg Road project









This Koeberg Road project, which started in January 2018, is part of the last phase of the Maitland 132 kV network upgrade. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s R51 million Koeberg Road Switching Station Phase 3 Project is earmarked for completion in June 2021 – if all goes according to plan. It will play a pivotal role in enhancing reliable electricity provision to residences and businesses in large parts of the Cape Town metro. This project, which started in January 2018, is part of the last phase of the Maitland 132 kV network upgrade. The overall upgrade has doubled the capacity of the network to 240 Mega Volt Amp (MVA), the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday. The increase in capacity is sufficient to power an additional 10 million light bulbs or to supply electricity to 29 700 households.

"Great progress has been made and I am pleased to report that teams are on schedule. Upgrades and the expansion of our infrastructure assets for service delivery are absolutely vital to ensure that the City is managed sustainably and that Cape Town’s resilience is enhanced.

"Importantly, this also shows our consumers where we spend the money that is received from electricity tariffs.

"About 25% of the income that we make from electricity tariffs goes toward the repair and maintenance of our electricity grid, which includes new substations, power lines and meters, while some 65% is to buy electricity from Eskom," said the City’s mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, Phindile Maxiti, who conducted a site visit earlier today to inspect the progress with the Koeberg project for himself.

