Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s R51 million Koeberg Road Switching Station Phase 3 Project is earmarked for completion in June 2021 – if all goes according to plan.
It will play a pivotal role in enhancing reliable electricity provision to residences and businesses in large parts of the Cape Town metro.
This project, which started in January 2018, is part of the last phase of the Maitland 132 kV network upgrade.
The overall upgrade has doubled the capacity of the network to 240 Mega Volt Amp (MVA), the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday.
The increase in capacity is sufficient to power an additional 10 million light bulbs or to supply electricity to 29 700 households.