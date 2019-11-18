Harcroft House is one of the last remaining grand residences in Constantia, and is a treasure trove of antiques and art. The emphasis of the collection lies in the oriental ivories, scroll paintings and furniture.
There is also a selection of Chinese and Japanese ivory carvings including a late 19th century tall Japanese ivory okimono of a reveller and a child, (R20 000-R30 000) and a pair of 19th century Chinese ivory carvings of archers (R15 000-R20 000).
The figures are visible in photographs of Harcroft, Perak prior to World War ii.
Previously owned by the Baxter family, who were influential in developing and cultivating the arts in Cape Town, the mansion was later purchased by British-born Charles Rycroft and his wife Muriel.