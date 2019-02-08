Masithuthuke Holdings (Pty) Ltd chief executive Liyanda Handula (second right) was greeted with songs and jubilation when he handed over a R50 000 cheque to Fezeka High School pupil Samkele Ndlovu, Lutho Thwayingana from Intshukumo High School and Asemahle Siqendu from ID Mkhize High School yesterday. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A young Gugulethu-born entrepreneur has fulfilled his promise to financially assist three 2018 matric pupils who defied odds to pass their Grade 12 with flying colours. Masithuthuke Holdings (Pty) Ltd chief executive Liyanda Handula was greeted with songs and jubilation when he handed over a R50 000 cheque to Fezeka High School pupil Samkele Ndlovu, Lutho Thwayingana from Intshukumo High School and Asemahle Siqendu from ID Mkhize High School yesterday.

The Gauteng-based entrepreneur said it has always been his dream to work hard and give back to his community where there was a need.

“Change always starts at home, we cannot wait for the government or other people to do it for us. We all wish to make a contribution, add value and in so doing, bring positive change to the lives of our beloved community.

“The company is awarding bursaries to the three deserving students as they all come from deprived backgrounds but this did not deter them from realising their dreams and passing matric with flying colours. The money will be divided among the three,” Handula said.

Masithuthuke Holdings is a project management company and manages a number of projects under Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

The company, in partnership with Banking Seta Bankseta, are embarking on the delivery of a suitable ICT training programme to train 250 unemployed graduates in ICT, designed to address the identified ICT skills shortages in the banking and microfinance sector.

Training will be provided in stipulated provinces KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng for a period of four months and workplace experience linked to the technical skills programme for six months. A monthly stipend of R5 500 will be provided to pupils.

Handula said they require 75 unemployed graduates from Cape Town. For details, call 087 701 3420 or visit www.masithuthukeholdings.co.za