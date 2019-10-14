Entrepreneur Rushdiyah Narker receives First Lady Chamber business of year award









First Lady Chamber Business of the Year award winner Rushdiyah Narker with Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Photo: Supplied / Quanita Edries Cape Town – The finalists of a 12-month long course designed to enhance the livelihood of female entrepreneurs were awarded First Lady Chamber (FLC) certificates at the weekend, with three winners receiving prizes that would assist in their business growth. First prize winner Rushdiyah Narker was awarded the title of FLC Business of the Year 2019, which comes with a business mentor for a year; a month's free desk space usage at Co Lab training solutions and a five-day business trip to Doha; as well as being hosted by the Qatari Business Women's Association. Second prize winner Gadija Khan was awarded the Entrepreneurship in Action online short course sponsored by the Red and Yellow School of Business, while Tarryn Cardre, who placed third, was awarded a R5 000 cash prize sponsored by Aspire Honeycomb Solutions. Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo spoke at the event and said that with the tough economic times the country is facing, the programmes the FLC adopted will go a long way to consolidating the place of women in business. “Such programmes need our unwavering support as government and the rest of the partners in the business fraternity and civil society in general.

"We must celebrate the fact that 25 years into our democracy, our country is ranked among the top 10 countries in the world that have achieved parity in gender representation at Cabinet level.

"We can be proud that we have a good balance of youth, gender, geographical spread and experience in terms of representation in state institutions.

"The challenge remains with the private sector where there seems to be slow progress in terms of women executive appointments.

"According to a Jack Hammer study of 2018, there has been a significant uptick in the number of female executive appointments, which were up from 32% in 2016 to 38% in 2017.”

The 12-month long course progressively developed the business minds of small businesses from various industries, such as fashion, design, events, catering, personal development, English learning and youth development.

The top five participants who scored the highest in their business plan submissions were marked on specific KPI’s developed and created by the FLC facilitators.

Their next task was to develop a five-minute elevator pitch based on certain criteria.

The top three were then chosen and scored on the weighting of 70% for their business plan submissions, 20% for their elevator pitch and 10% for class participation and living by the FLC mission and vision.

“Narker from Wimsy scored the highest in all three areas and showed the most value proposition in her business and growth.

"The awards and prizes were then handed over to the recipients by Minister Dlodlo,” the organisers said.

Cape Times