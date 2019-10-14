First prize winner Rushdiyah Narker was awarded the title of FLC Business of the Year 2019, which comes with a business mentor for a year; a month's free desk space usage at Co Lab training solutions and a five-day business trip to Doha; as well as being hosted by the Qatari Business Women's Association.
Second prize winner Gadija Khan was awarded the Entrepreneurship in Action online short course sponsored by the Red and Yellow School of Business, while Tarryn Cardre, who placed third, was awarded a R5 000 cash prize sponsored by Aspire Honeycomb Solutions.
Intelligence Minister Ayanda Dlodlo spoke at the event and said that with the tough economic times the country is facing, the programmes the FLC adopted will go a long way to consolidating the place of women in business.
“Such programmes need our unwavering support as government and the rest of the partners in the business fraternity and civil society in general.