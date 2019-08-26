Smangela Shezi Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – What started out as a means to make money to save for her tertiary education has evolved into a passion project for Smangela Shezi, 25, to help other young women in her community. Shezi is the founder and owner of New Face Hair Salon in Wynberg, which currently employs two young women.

The young entrepreneur, who was born and raised in Mthwalume-Enkambini, KwaZulu-Natal, also works as an Early Childhood Development teacher in Masiphumelele.

She said she took on the extra responsibility of running the salon as she wanted to give back.

“My aim is to be my own boss and to inspire young women so that they can see that anything is possible when you have passion,” she said.

When she was at high school, Shezi used to do other peope’s hair on the weekends and during the school holidays so that she could save up money for her studies, and to help out at home since her mother was unemployed.

She decided to study teaching and follow her calling of helping children after she matriculated.

Based in Wynberg, Shezi has two women working for her who run the business during the week while she is teaching.

“Time management is important in life if you want to be successful. Focusing is the key, and always remember where you came from. There is nothing as important as knowing your background – that is what drives us to achievement and success,” she said.

Shezi said she was proud of the fact that she had opened her own business and created jobs for women who were unemployed.

“I encourage young people to strive for their dreams, and to prove to themselves that whatever they set their minds to, they can achieve,” said Shezi.