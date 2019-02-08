Zilan Ayoki Zhang from Mitchells Plain (centre) won the 2017 Miss Drag Queen SA title. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The call has been made to all drags: it’s time for you to be a queen as Miss Drag South Africa 2019 entries have opened. After the glamorous crowning of Miss Vicky last year, organisers of this year’s superstar competition said entries would close on March 15.

At Miss Drag SA 2018, held at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth, pageant director Enigma von Hamburg announced that Miss Drag SA would move to Pretoria, with the finale to be held at The Arena in October.

“I have a dream that one day the pageant can be on the level of Miss South Africa,” Von Hamburg said.

Miss Drag SA is a national pageant where beautiful and intelligent hopefuls from across the nation vie for the prestigious title.

“The brand celebrates diversity and acts as an inclusive pageant to drag queens, gender queer and trans bodies.

“The platform highlights the aim of ‘Drag for a Purpose’ to inspire ordinary people who carry out extraordinary things to advocate the advancement of LGBTQA+ rights and drag culture, serve as agents for change and uplift their communities by serving as positive role models,” Von Hamburg said.

In 2018, Miss Vicky from Port Elizabeth competed against 14 fierce finalists from across the country to be crowned the winner.

Her prize package, to the value of R80 000, included a cash prize, wardrobe, shoes, make-up, training vouchers, a laptop, travel allowance and a holiday.

Apart from wearing the crown, Miss Vicky proved to judges to be a force to be reckoned with as she set out to make a difference wherever she could, raising funds for the needy and assisting with community projects.

This year’s finalists and semi-finalists will be invited on a weekend boot camp in the first weekend in May in preparation for the title and the run-up to the gala evening on October 4.

The venue for the boot camp will be confirmed later, organisers said.

To enter, contact the organisers at [email protected] or visit the website: http://www.evhempire.co.za/pageantry.html#mdsa-2019-entry-form

If you would like to become a sponsor or be involved for the 2019 edition, contact Enigma Von Hamburg at [email protected] or Alternative Media at [email protected]