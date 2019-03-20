More than 120 paddlers took part in the inaugural edition of the Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day last year. Photo: John Hishin / Gameplan Media

Cape Town – With entries for the second edition of the Freedom Paddle on Freedom Day already twice that of last year’s inaugural event, race organisers hope to set a new record for a Cape surfski race entry on April 27. So far, 237 entries have been confirmed for this year’s race, compared to the 120 paddlers that took part in the 27km surfski race from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town around Robben Island and back.

Organisers said the record entry for a Cape surfski event is 305, set in the heyday of exploding interest in surfski paddling in 2003 at Billy Harker’s surfski series grading race at Fish Hoek.

The race was started last year as an opportunity for surfski paddlers to pay tribute to the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela on Freedom Day by paddling around the island where he spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment.

The inaugural edition of the race caught the imagination of the paddling community and was won by Jasper Mocké and Nicky Notten, both of whom have confirmed their entries this year.

The paddle has been bolstered by being awarded the Canoeing SA double ski championships this year and, in an unusual move, the national single ski champs will be held in the Cape the day after the Freedom Paddle, say organisers.

The women’s race defending champions are current world champ Hayley Nixon and her partner Sabina Lawrie, both of whom are also on the early entry listing.

Both the single ski winners for last year, Barry Lewin and Cape West Coast local Bianca Beavitt, have also lodged their entries.

The Freedom Paddle takes place on April 27 from the Oceana Power Boat Club on the V&A Waterfront.

Entries close on March 31, after which late entries will still be taken, at a penalty.

Cape Times