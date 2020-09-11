Epping Forest residents outraged at yet another death of man in police custody

Cape Town - Epping Forest residents in Elsies River have appealed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the death of Leroy Oliphant while allegedly in the custody of members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU). According to community leader Imraahn Mukaddam, the AGU officers removed 30-year-old Oliphant from a residence in Debden Street on Tuesday at about 2am. He said Oliphant’s landlady, Anita Goliath heard Oliphant screaming and begging not to be hurt as it sounded like he was being assaulted. “Leroy was out of prison on parole after serving time for motor vehicle theft. Mrs Goliath took him into her care and provided her home as his place of residence while out on parole. While he was being placed into a vehicle … Leroy told her to inform the parole officer that he was in custody, as they had a meeting later that day,” said Mukaddam. About two hours later, a police officer came back to the residence to inform them that Oliphant had died in Elsies River Day Hospital.

Goliath had to identify his body at the Tygerberg morgue on Wednesday. She was allegedly told that Oliphant died after he complained of chest pain and said he was struggling to breathe.

Goliath had, however, confirmed with the mother of Oliphant’s two children that he was healthy and had no problems with his chest.

Mukaddam said: “The people of Elsies River are asking for the incident to be thoroughly investigated. There is no place for police cruelty in any society. An entry in the police’s incident book states that (AGU) members took Oliphant in for questioning after a shooting in Elsies River, in which two people were injured. Our constitutional and human rights cannot be undermined to the extent that lives are lost without any consequences,” he said.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said their investigator would be attending the post-mortem today, which was also an integral part of the investigation process as its findings would confirm the cause of death.

“Ipid confirms the death of Leroy Oliphant that has been reported to the directorate; the investigation of death as a result of police action has resumed,” said Cola.

Meanwhile, videos showing three City traffic officers using force to arrest Portland High School matric pupil Imraan Hodson have been shared widely on social media.

In the footage, the 18-year-old, still in his school uniform, is crying and shouting as he is pinned against a vehicle for allegedly driving with a learner’s licence.

The officer pinning him down appears to be choking him with his arm around the teen’s neck, while two female officers handcuff him.

Hodson’s mother asks in the video why such force is being used.

“The officers stopped us and asked why I was driving in the yellow line because I am not allowed to. I explained that I was a learner but my mother has

a licence. The officers were so rude, even when they were asking me to step out of the car. They violently grabbed me without even explaining what I did wrong. I was so scared and that’s why I asked my mother to take the footage. I am still traumatised,” he said.

City executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said two female traffic officers who were operating at AZ Berman Drive and Bottlebrush Road stopped Hodson because he was driving on the shoulder of the road.

Bosman alleges that instead of the teenager producing his driver’s licence or learner’s licence when asked to, he got out of his vehicle and became aggressive, making racist remarks.

“The driver’s mother, who was

We will not allow our officers to be attacked verbally or physically Richard Bosman City executive director, Safety & Security

the passenger in the vehicle, also exited the vehicle and started filming and shouting at officers.

“They were warned several times to calm down and get back in the vehicle. One of the officers activated her emergency alarm on the radio, but when back-up arrived, the driver attempted to run away. The officers gave chase and the driver resisted arrest,” said Bosman.

He said a case of crimen injuria, failure to comply with lawful instruction and resisting arrest was opened against Hodson at Lentegeur police station.

“The Safety and Security Directorate views all complaints and allegations in a most serious light.

“At the same time, we will not allow our officers to be attacked verbally or physically when they are executing their duties. While we will investigate from our side to ensure the officers followed procedure, the law must also run its course on the charges laid against the driver,” Bosman said.

Police did not respond to questions by deadline.