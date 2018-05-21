Cape Town - Embattled lobby group Equal Education (EE) has until end of business today to cease operations at all Western Cape schools, according to Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

This after three of the organisation’s leaders were implicated in allegations of sexual harassment.

EE’s co-founder, Doron Isaacs, general secretary Tshepo Motsepe and head of national organising Luyolo Mazwembe resigned last week after female staff members reported allegations of sexual misconduct.

Isaacs and Motsepe have not admitted to any wrongdoing, while Mazwembe, reportedly being investigated after he allegedly offered a “job for sex” to a volunteer, has admitted partial wrongdoing,” said EE.

The organisation advocates against sexual misconduct at schools, among other things.

Yesterday, Schäfer said she was concerned that the organisation continued to work at schools throughout the province.

“While some of the allegations appear to be from people within the staff of the organisation, it is not clear whether any pupils are involved.

“If the allegations are correct, this is hardly the type of person we need working in our schools,” said Schäfer.

She said she wrote to EE requesting that they furnish her with the details regarding every interview or engagement conducted by Motsepe, Mazwembe and Isaacs so far this year with any female pupil in the province.

“I have requested the names of learners, the school they attend, the date of the interviews and who was present during the interviews. I require this information by this Friday.

“I have also demanded an undertaking by 5pm (today) that they will cease operations in Western Cape schools until such time as we have had an opportunity to meet with them and discuss the way forward.

“Should we not receive such undertaking, we shall instruct our schools not to allow anybody from Equal Education, and who is not a learner at the school, on to school premises,” said Schäfer.

The head of EE’s Western Cape department, Noncedo Madubedube, said neither of the three former leaders had any regular interaction with Western Cape learners.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to ensure that the actions of our members and staff reflect EE’s values of respect, equity and accountability.

“Like the MEC, EE takes sexual harassment seriously. We have acted swiftly and decisively to address every allegation of misconduct put before us. EE has clear staff and volunteer policies and procedures that prohibit sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Of particular concern to the movement is guarding against any risks to learners. Our policies prohibit relationships between staff or volunteers and learners, and clearly state that this offence leads immediately to dismissal.

“We also have a clear sexual harassment policy. We provide training on sexual harassment for members, volunteers and staff,” said Madubedube.

Human rights organisation, Section 27 said: “We were disturbed by reports that suggest a culture of predatory behaviour, harassment and exploitation appears to exist in organisations that stand for gender equality and human rights.”

Cape Times