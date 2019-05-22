A mother and her 3 children have died of smoke inhalation in Town Two Khayelitsha after the fire allegedly started from the electric box. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Grieving Khayelitsha residents and relatives have blamed Eskom for the death of a pregnant mother and her three children, who were killed in a fire, allegedly caused by a faulty electrical box. A sombre mood hovered over Hlomela Street in Town Two, with relatives and community members standing outside the gutted RDP house of Twayisa Myathaza, 36, and her children Nandile, 14, Lindokuhle, 5, and Linamandla, 3, who were killed at about 4am on Tuesday, just days after Eskom officials had repaired the electricity box, which previously exploded, according to a family member.

Myathaza’s brother Thobela Maqungo, who was transported to Khayelitsha District Hospital (KDH) with severe burns on his legs, back and backside, was the only survivor, thanks to the local neighbourhood watch chairperson Siphiwo Sopili.

“When I passed the house, going to open our offices nearby, there was no fire. A few minutes later I heard someone screaming,” Sopili said.

“To my surprise it was a female, standing at the gate calling for help and crying. I couldn’t see anything but the big flames and someone was still inside the house crying for help. A neighbour and I followed the voice, which was Maqungo, he had stuck his head through the burglar bars. We managed to break the window and burglar bars, and pulled him out.”

Sopili said Maqungo cried after he was rescued, when he revealed more people were still inside the house.

“We could not put out the fire as it was already out of control, and the roof had collapsed. I am heartbroken that we couldn’t save the rest of this family,” Sopili said.

Relative Neliswa Magwala said when she arrived at the scene, the fire was already extinguished and the children’s bodies were lying on the floor behind their mother.

“The young children died in their sister’s arms, who might have tried to protect them,” Magwala said.

The family now wants answers, she said, because numerous reports had been made to officials about the faulty box since last year.

“On April 22, the box exploded and a small fire that burned furniture was extinguished. Last week, electricians were sent to fix it and today we are mourning our loved ones because of the same box,” Magwala said.

Eskom did not respond to questions by deadline.

CAPE TIMES