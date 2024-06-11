Eskom driver nabbed in coal theft sting

Eskom has welcomed the arrest of a driver who allegedly stole from their coal supplies. According to Eskom, the group’s Security Investigation's tactical team spotted a truck that was loaded with coal to be delivered at an Eskom power station entering a coal yard in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

“The truck left the coal yard after about an hour and the members followed it as it then drove to Arnot Power Station. On arrival at Arnot Power Station, the truck joined the queue to offload coal. The Eskom Group Security Investigations team checked and discovered that the coal due to be offloaded was indeed discarded coal containing stones which confirmed the suspected coal swapping witnessed earlier at the Middleburg coal yard,” said Eskom. After the driver of the truck was questioned, he allegedly confessed that he had sold the coal that was earlier loaded at a mine in eMakhazeni, formerly Belfast, and which was destined for Arnot Power Station, for R6 000. “The driver was immediately arrested by members of the Middelburg Hawks Unit who are currently busy with further criminal investigations supported by Eskom Group Security Investigations.”

Eskom Acting General Manager for Security, Botse Sikhwitshi commended the Security Investigations team and the Middelburg Hawks for working tirelessly together in bringing coal thieves to book. “There is tangible evidence to ensure successful prosecution of the suspect. The delivery of poor-quality coal often leads to unit breakdowns and cannot be tolerated. We hope the perpetrator, once convicted, faces the harshest possible sentence which shall serve as a deterrent to others," said Sikhwitshi. Eskom urged members of the public to report information regarding illegal electricity sales, fraud, the theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel, and all other electricity-related crimes to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22. Reporting can be done anonymously.