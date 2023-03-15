Eskom granted exemption to amend its atmospheric emission licence at Kusile Power Station

Cape Town – Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has announced that Eskom has been granted an exemption from the process required to amend its atmospheric emission licence, subject to certain strict conditions. The decision has been taken to allow Eskom to operate temporary stacks at Kusile Power Station following lost generation capacity.

The operation of the stacks is likely to result in increased sulphur dioxide emissions, in excess of the current applicable limit contained in Kusile’s atmospheric emission licence. “Eskom’s request pertains to a temporary solution to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile Power Station while a damaged stack undergoes repairs which are due for completion in December 2024. “In the interim, Eskom plans to construct the temporary stacks by November 2023, which it anticipates will allow the resumption of generation capacity of 2 100 megawatts, which will reduce the country’s exposure to load shedding by two levels,” Creecy said.

DFFE said it’s estimated that Eskom will operate the temporary stacks without the use of the flue gas desulphurisation mechanism for a period of 13 months. Eskom will now need to apply to the National Air Quality Officer for a once-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants. The once-off postponement will be valid until March 31, 2025.

Creecy said the decision was not taken lightly. “I am equally aware of the health and associated impacts of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities in close proximity to coal-fired power stations. “In the light of the competing factors, I have been called on to make an extraordinarily difficult decision.”