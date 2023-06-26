Eskom granted postponement by department over its emissions

Eskom welcomed the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s (DFFE) decision to grant it a postponement of Minimum Emission Standards (MES) at Kusile Power Station.

DFFE’s National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) granted Eskom the postponement from June 5 to March 31, 2025, subject to conditions. DFFE said: “The NAQO, in concurrence with the Nkangala District Municipality as the Atmospheric Emissions License authority, considered Eskom’s postponement application, the impacts on health and environment and balancing this against the negative impacts of electricity supply, determined that the application should be granted. The application was granted under the following conditions: Eskom is required to take measures to mitigate harm caused by the exposure of sulphur dioxide to its employees and surrounding communities. This must include, at minimum, independent health screenings and the referral of people requiring healthcare to the appropriate public health facilities for treatment.”

The postponement application followed the failure of the Kusile west stack in October, 2022, which limited the power station’s ability to operate three commissioned generating units. Eskom said the postponement would enable it to operate the Units without the use of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation plant, which is equipped with emission-abatement technology, while the flue gas ducts in the permanent stack were being repaired. “The temporary stack structures for Unit 3 will be completed by November 2023, and for units 1 and 2 by December 2023. This will enable the return of 2 100MW. The repairs to the ducts in the permanent stack will be completed by December 2024,” said Eskom.

Independent energy expert, Ruse Moleshe, said while it was not an easy decision to make, it was necessary. ”The decision is based on the fact that, if Eskom is allowed to generate power using temporary stacks (without the installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation) it will recover about 700MW per unit, which is equivalent to 2100MW (about 2 levels of load shedding). (DFFE) had to weigh the social impact of localised pollution and the cost to the economy and everyone of load shedding, still compelling Eskom to put in other mitigation measures. This is not permanent, it is expected to be 13 months, as the permanent stacks with FGD will be completed by December 2024.

“The solution is not perfect but necessary as energy is a critical input to all sectors of the economy,” she said. Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) executive director, Francesca de Gasparis, said the issue of the air quality coming out of coal-fired power plants was “deadly for people living in Mpumalanga”. “SAFCEI is hugely disappointed that Kusile will be allowed to continue to emit higher than acceptable levels of sulphur dioxide with a view to fix its stacks. Once again we seeing government allow poor maintenance and slow repair issues to impact communities around these areas, rather than penalise government for its inaction and mismanagement,” she said.