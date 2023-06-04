Eskom: No load shedding for a few hours on Monday

Cape Town - Following Stage 2 which ended on Monday morning, load shedding would be suspended for a few hours. The slight reprieve amid the ongoing energy crisis, was due to lower demand, Eskom said.

“During the low demand periods overnight, load shedding may be suspended for a few hours to manage the system. “Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur. “Breakdowns have reduced to 15 846MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 239MW,” said Eskom.

According to the power utility, over 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two generating units at Lethabo power stations were returned to service. Cahora Bassa was also returned to service during the same period after a failure on Friday afternoon. “In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden and Medupi power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days.” Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, load shedding would be suspended until 4pm on Monday.