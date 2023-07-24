Power utility Eskom is embarking on various strategies, including revitalising its energy advisory service, to assist its customers through challenging times of load shedding, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said. “The cost to connect photovoltaic systems to the grid is being reviewed in terms of affordability and the time it takes to connect.

“Eskom is also engaging various businesses and agricultural forums and their members on ways to mitigate the impact of load shedding,” Gordhan said. He was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Samantha Graham, who asked about the alternatives that Eskom offered to business, especially small businesses, to continue operating as optimally as possible during load shedding cycles. Gordhan said the demand management initiatives that were focused on the industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors reduced demand during the constrained evening peak periods.

“Customers benefit from a tariff perspective, while Eskom reduces expensive generation costs in the short term while delaying generation expansion in the long term, providing a win-win solution. “Furthermore, Eskom is driving demand-side management programmes to guide the industry, including small businesses, on the efficient use of energy and on minimising the impact of load shedding through communication and the dissemination of marketing material.” On Monday, Eskom said that due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units, Stage 5 load shedding would be implemented from 2pm until 5am on Tuesday.

Stage 4 load shedding would then be implemented until further notice. This comes in the wake of a fire that broke out at Grootvlei power station unit 2 on Saturday. In a statement Eskom said the fire had been contained and extinguished within an hour, with no injuries sustained. At the time of the fire, the unit was online and generating 175 megawatts of electricity when it was shut down. “The unit was manually shut down following the fire incident due to a leaking fuel oil supply/return pipeline. The fire was only confined to the feedwater regulating station and the front-firing floor as the Eskom team managed to isolate the sources of fuel, preventing catastrophic damage to the unit,” the entity said.