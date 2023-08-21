Eskom prepares for gale-force winds in Western Cape

Eskom is preparing for the Level 4 weather warning issued for the Western Cape, saying the electricity network will be vulnerable as the province braces for gale-force winds.

On Monday afternoon, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds in the Western Cape and Namaqua. “A strong to gale-force westerly to north-westerly wind of 60 to 65 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80km/h is expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas (on Monday), spreading to Plettenberg in the afternoon. “Strong to gale-force winds will recur between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by late evening and continuing through Wednesday. The is a likelihood of significant impacts occurring,” the warning read.

Saws also noted a risk to medium and large vessels of dragging anchors or breaking moorings, as well as the disruption of ports and small harbours. “Eskom is preparing for a Level 4 weather warning for the next few days as issued by Saws as it may affect the existing electricity restoration efforts, as well as the restoration of any new faults that may occur during this period,” Eskom said. “We have extended our resource base with additional contractors to our existing field staff to address the current challenges as part of our recovery plan.”

The public is encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App available on the iStore and Google Play Store or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log faults. The MyEskom Customer App and the Alfred Chatbot allow users to log a fault instantaneously and immediately provide a reference number needed to track progress on the fault. Alternatively, customers can contact the share call number at 08600 37566.