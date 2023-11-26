Eskom says lights on this December, mostly...

From December, there will be no load shedding during the day. This came to light as Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom executives provided an update on the country’s energy situation at a media briefing earlier on Sunday.

Eskom generation group executive Eric Shunmagum said: “In terms of plans, from 12’o’clock [midday] we’ll move to stage 4. From Monday onwards until Friday, December 1, we plan to switch from stage 3 during the day and for the evening to stage 4. As we move into Saturday, December 2, we’ll get some reprieve, we’re planning no load shedding during the day, from Saturday and Sunday and then we’ll do stage 2 in the evening to help in building up the reserves.” Eskom announced it would be implementing Stage 4 load shedding for the rest of the week. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. South Africans were dealt a blow when Eskom plunged the nation into darkness with the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding on Friday.

This, it said at the time, was due to the loss of five generating units, resulting in a shortage of generation capacity, as well as the need to replenish its emergency reserves. Eskom today said things were taking a positive turn, with stage 4 and stage 3 expected for the rest of the week. This as the power utility said the past few days had allowed the replenishment of the emergency reserves at its pumped storage and Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) power stations. “Due to this improvement, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from 12pm (midday) until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

“This pattern of implementing Stage 3 load shedding in the morning and Stage 4 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until Thursday. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required,” said Eskom. Unplanned outages currently stood at 15 386MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance was at 5 617MW. Eskom said about 2 500MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Tuesday evening, with its load forecast for the evening peak demand being 25 989MW.