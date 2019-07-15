File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – Eskom has exonerated itself from a fire, allegedly caused by a faulty electrical box, in which a Khayelitsha family of four were killed, three of them children under 14. Eskom carried out an internal investigation after pregnant Twayisa Myathaza, 36, and her children, Nandile, 14, Lindokuhle, 5, and Linamandla, 3, were killed in a fire on May 21.

Myathaza’s brother, Thobela Maqungo, was left critically injured.

Eskom said: “The investigation concluded that there is no evidence linking Eskom to the incident.”

The findings come despite neighbours and other witnesses seeing Eskom staff going to the Myathaza’s home to repair the electricity box twice.

The box apparently exploded a week before the fire that killed Myathaza and her children.

Before that the box had caused a fire to furniture inside the house.

The power utility would not answer questions about previous visits by electricians to the house.

Maqungo, 41, was released from hospital after suffering severe burns on his legs, back and buttocks.

He was the only survivor, thanks to local neighbourhood watch chairperson Siphiwo Sopili, who saved his life.

He now uses a walker and has turned to alcohol to deal with the trauma, said the family yesterday.

They expressed shock at the report’s findings, saying they were not even aware that the investigation had concluded.

Relative Neliswa Magwala said Eskom did not want to take responsibility.

“I am not surprised that they didn’t find anything connecting them to the fire because they investigated themselves. I have never heard of a thief being arrested and the court let the thief investigate and sentence himself. Obviously, the thief will find himself not guilty.

“We had hoped someone outside the power utility would also investigate. We are left with more questions than answers,” she said.

Magwala said that family members were summoned by Eskom to its Khayelitsha offices for a “meeting”, but it was not made clear they were called there to answer questions as part of the investigation.

“The officials wanted to know what happened. We informed them Twayisa had been complaining about the box since 2018 and on April 22 the box exploded and a small fire was extinguished.

“The box exploded again a week before the May 21 fire and electricians were sent to fix it. Their argument was that we did not see or hear the box exploding on May 21.”

“Neighbours and the backyarder heard the explosion. They said Thobela also did not see the box causing the fire so from these questions I knew they would shift the blame.

“At 4am who is awake to watch a box explode?” Magwala asked.

She added that Maqungo needed help.

“He is constantly in pain and has become a very emotional person. He drinks a lot, something he didn’t do before. We are scared he will become an alcoholic because last week he slept outside. He was drunk, fell and ended up just sleeping there.”

Another relative, Tito Mzonyane, said they were also still waiting for news on the police investigation.

“When I called a few weeks back the detective in charge said they were waiting for Eskom to conclude its investigation and inform them.

“We think the police must have their own investigation and not rely on Eskom. We are really upset and disappointed with how things have been,” said Mzonyane.

Police did not respond to questions by deadline.

