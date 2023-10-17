Eskom sub-contracted staff arrested for soliciting R6000 bribe

According to Eskom, the suspect approached a coal truck driver and alleged that he had off-loaded coal mixed with rocks on September 26.

The accused entered the truck cab, and produced three pieces of rocks, presumably being part of the coal meant for delivery at the power station.

“He reportedly informed the driver that rocks were a problem and that he was grounding all the trucks. Three trucks were in the queue at the time. The suspect then demanded that the driver contact his employer. The driver contacted his supervisor at the coal transporting company, who then spoke to the suspect, who attempted to solicit a bribe by requesting a sum of R6 000 (R2 000 for each truck), after which he would allow the coal to be offloaded.”