Eskom sub-contracted staff arrested for soliciting R6000 bribe

An Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) subcontractor employee appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly solicited a R6 000 bribe.
The employee was arrested for bribery at the Camden Power Station on October 11.
According to Eskom, the suspect approached a coal truck driver and alleged that he had off-loaded coal mixed with rocks on September 26.
The accused entered the truck cab, and produced three pieces of rocks, presumably being part of the coal meant for delivery at the power station.
“He reportedly informed the driver that rocks were a problem and that he was grounding all the trucks. Three trucks were in the queue at the time. The suspect then demanded that the driver contact his employer. The driver contacted his supervisor at the coal transporting company, who then spoke to the suspect, who attempted to solicit a bribe by requesting a sum of R6 000 (R2 000 for each truck), after which he would allow the coal to be offloaded.”
The supervisor did not accede to the demands, and the trucks were allowed to off-load the coal.
The conversation between the driver, supervisor and the accused were captured through the truck’s fleet vehicle camera system.
An internal Eskom investigation found that the sub-contractor had solicited a bribe.
“It also established that the coal delivered, contrary to the suspect’s claims, was in accordance with Eskom’s specifications. The suspect had since confessed to soliciting a bribe and was arrested and detained at the Ermelo Police Station,” the entity said.
Eskom Security acting general manager Botse Sikhwitshi said the arrest of the sub-contractor was an encouraging step in their persistent efforts to fight crime.
“There is compelling evidence against the suspect. We commend the driver and supervisor who refused to pay the bribe and reported the matter to Eskom. It is through such co-operative efforts that the battle against crime and corruption will be won,” said Sikhwitshi.
Cape Times