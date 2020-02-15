File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Eskom has upgraded load shedding to Stage 3 to accommodate the shortage of capacity. The embattled power utility said on Saturday Stage 3 rotational power cuts would be in place from 9am today until 5am Monday.

This comes less than 24 hours after the power utility warned that only Stage 2 would be enforced over the weekend.

"Despite some units having returned to service last night, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 today to accommodate the shortage the shortage of capacity to replenish emergency reserves," Eskom said.

"Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 612MW as at 6am this morning (Saturday), while planned maintenance is at 6 574MW.