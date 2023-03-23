Estranged husband in court for attempted murder and breaching protection order

Cape Town - A 51-year-old man who is estranged from his wife is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on two counts of attempted murder, theft and breach of a protection order. The Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was alleged that on February 26, the accused, who is the estranged husband of a local doctor, together with an accomplice, stole items including television sets and bar fridges, from a property operating as a B&B in the suburb of Fort Gale, Mthatha.

Before the alleged incident, the accused’s estranged wife had been granted an interim protection order by the court, preventing him from entering the premises. “During the alleged theft, shots were fired towards a helper and her partner, who were sleeping in the property,” Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali said. The man was arrested on March 8.

“On March 14 he appeared in court again, but his formal bail application was postponed to March 16, when he gave evidence for his release on bail and the matter was rolled over to (March 22). “After the defence called its second witness in support of the accused’s application, the prosecution, in opposing bail, led the evidence of the investigating officer. “When the matter resumes (Thursday), the defence attorney will proceed with the cross-examination of the investigating officer,” Tyali added.