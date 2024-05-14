Ethics committee processes 41 complaints and is left with only three

The joint ethics committee said it has three active complaints against MPs that were not completed during the parliamentary term ending on May 29. “In line with this promise to speedily process complaints, the Office of the Registrar of Member’s Interests received 41 complaints of alleged breaches of the code over the term of the sixth Parliament.

“Of the 41 complaints, the committee finalised 35 of them. Six matters were not completed,” co-chairpersons Lydia Moshodi and Bekizwe Nkosi said. Nkosi and Moshodi said of these six incomplete matters, three related to current Members of Parliament, while three others related to people who were no longer MPs. “Essentially, therefore, there are only three active complaints before the joint committee.

“The 41 complaints do not include alleged breaches of the code in respect of late disclosure of members’ interests, where MPs failed to meet the annual disclosure deadline,” they said. The joint committee was established to primarily implement the code, to develop standards of ethical conduct for National Assembly and National Council of Provinces’ members. The co-chairpersons said the committee was confident that during the sixth term of Parliament it had carried through the promise to process all cases before it with speed, impartiality, and in accordance with the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members.

They said the committee had also processed cases emanating from the Zondo Commission. “The committee meticulously processed and made recommendations to the house, as per the code.” Nkosi and Moshodi added that the committee had enhanced its processes to ensure the speedy declaration of interests to enhance accountability.

“This marks a huge stride forward for the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests under the strategic and operational leadership of the Acting said Registrar, Adv Anthea Gordon. “The time it took to prepare and release the Register of Members' Interests is now significantly shorter than in previous years, demonstrating the joint committee on ethics and members' interests' commitment to ensuring accountability to the electorate.” The committee has also reviewed the code and brought it in line with contemporary challenges.

“The review has now set a framework for MPs’ ethical interaction on social media, has strengthened penalties for breaches of the code and has recommended lifestyle audits for risk-based profile lifestyle audits for categories of members, including Presiding Officers, Chairpersons of committees, Chief Whips of all political parties, any member that has been red-flagged by the e-disclosure system, and any other member or category of members, as the committee may identify from time to time.” The co-chairpersons said if there was an allegation of fraud, bribery, corruption, or unethical conduct against a MP, they shall also form part of the risk profile for a lifestyle audit. “The code also entrenches the close working relationship with law enforcement agencies in cases where there is an unexplainable discrepancy with the audit to enable a full-scale lifestyle audit.