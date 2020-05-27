‘Euthanising of injured female baboon and juvenile unnecessary’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The public want answers after a female baboon named Twiggy and her baby, from the Slangkop Troop, were euthanised on Friday. Simon’s Town ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock said the adult baboon and her juvenile were euthanised following an assessment by the baboon management team that confirmed that the female baboon had numerous injuries after an altercation with one or more dogs on May 14. He said the juvenile was euthanised “as it was still suckling and totally dependent on its mother”. Liell-Cock said despite an outcry on social media, the scientists, conservationists and field teams working with the Cape Peninsula baboons were the most advanced in the world. “Their advice was that euthanasia was the best possible solution for both. Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS) and the vet responded as compassionately and professionally as possible in dealing with this situation.

"They are all caring conservationists doing a fantastic job and the baboon population across the peninsula is healthy.

“They too are saddened by each death but they always do what is in the best interests of the animals,” he said.

Conservation group Baboon Matters Trust founder Jenni Trethowan said the mother needed veterinary help and did not need to be killed.

“She had needed help since being attacked by a dog, although this was reported no help came and she then suffered trauma and pain from the injuries which could have been treated.

“The death of the juvenile is also questionable because at six-months old that juvenile was already starting to forage and could have easily bonded with a female in the group. Females often adopt orphaned babies.

“We just feel that there was no care given to the decision-making around this particular case and as a result, the female suffered quite substantial wounds which could have been treated but were not,” Trethowan said.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “The City’s guidelines for baboon management, drawn up in consultation with the SPCA, state that all suckling juveniles be euthanised if the adult female is severely or fatally injured.”

Cape Times