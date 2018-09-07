Evergreen Lifestyle is introducing the next phase of development at its sought-after Noordhoek retirement village.

Cape Town - In response to high demand for upmarket retirement living, Evergreen Lifestyle is introducing the next phase of development at its sought-after Noordhoek retirement village.





Established in 2008, Evergreen is South Africa's premier provider of retirement living.





Evergreen Noordhoek promises a wonderfully laid-back retirement lifestyle, with the freedom to remain physically and mentally active, healthy and socially connected. Residents can look forward to social lives and support from a close-knit community of village staff and like-minded friends and companions.





There are many places of cultural and historical significance in the area, and plenty of culinary treats to enjoy. Perched above the intersection of the Glencairn Expressway and Kommetjie Road, Evergreen Noordhoek lies on 16 hectares of gently sloping, north-facing land, with sweeping mountain views, including majestic Chapman’s Peak nearby.





The first 46 houses in this brand-new village are now occupied and residents are settling in. The next phase of the development will see the addition of a further 35 elegant homes, in a choice of two or three bedrooms. All houses have double garages, with carports and covered patios as optional extras.

Planning is in place for the addition of a 4 000m² Lifestyle and Care Centre, plus outdoor recreational facilities like tennis courts and a bowling green.













DEPENDABLE DEVELOPER





When purchasing property, it is essential to choose a developer with a proven track record – even more so when it comes to retirement accommodation. Evergreen Lifestyle is known for developing and operating outstanding retirement villages where state-of-the-art security underpins resort-style living and world-class service.





"Evergreen Lifestyle has a reputation for exceptional retirement villages that have been internationally awarded, including Best Retirement Development in South Africa and Africa,” says Cobus Bedeker, Development Director of Evergreen Lifestyle Retirement Villages.





The great appeal of this lifestyle is that everything is taken care of so that residents are free to enjoy their retirement. Evergreen delivers safe and superbly managed environments, outstanding hospitality and care with dignity.





"There is no substitute for experience and our management team has more than a decade of hands- on involvement in the development and management of retirement villages in South Africa. For us, only the best will do and our Evergreen Noordhoek residents should expect nothing less," says Arthur Case, CEO of Evergreen Lifestyle.





FINANCIAL PEACE OF MIND





At Evergreen you get financial security by way of the Life Right purchase model. It’s an option that is not widely known, and as a result, has been vilified in the past. It has not received the credit it’s due for its many positive attributes that include:

The option of a flexible purchase price. Affordable and transparent levies (no special levies apply since the Evergreen remains invested and therefore carries the responsibility of securing and maintaining the village). Freedom from onerous property costs such as transfer duty, VAT, capital gains tax, security and maintenance.

PARTNERSHIP FOR LIFE





Evergreen residents’ golden years are exactly that, thanks to our Partnership for Life promise. We will not compromise on this commitment, built on these pillars:





Financial peace of mind

The Life Right purchase model offers flexible options that can be tailored to your financial circumstances, plus reduced upfront costs and transparent levies.





Physical security

All villages are secured with electric fencing, CCTV cameras, 24-hour patrols, strict access control and emergency Telecare call buttons in all units, in case of a medical or other emergency.





Private healthcare

On-site healthcare is provided in fully equipped Care Centres staffed by registered nurses and therapists. Health services include daily clinics, occupational therapy, assisted living, discreet home- based care, 24-hour nursing and recuperative care, frail care and palliative care.





Resort-style facilities and amenities

Community living is an integral part of life at Evergreen. Once completed, the Evergreen Noordhoek Lifestyle Centre will offer the full range of services available at our other villages, which typically includes a dining room, bistro, TV lounge, games room, bar, library, heated indoor pool, gym, salon and laundry.









Stylish homes and living spaces

Designed with comfort top of mind, the spacious and elegant homes at Evergreen Noordhoek have modern, open-plan interiors that flow seamlessly into beautifully landscaped outdoor areas. In communal areas throughout the village, indigenous vegetation and mountain views combine to create the perfect backdrop for upmarket retirement living.





World-class service

Evergreen recognises that it is responsible for a community with very specific interests, concerns and needs. We take care of everything so that you can focus on enjoying the best years of your life. By delivering outstanding service and exceeding expectations, Evergreen makes retirement perfect – not just for residents, but for their families too.





YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED





Please join us for the launch of Phase 2, where you will have the opportunity to secure your home in this sought-after village.