Cape Town – Dams that supply Cape Town have declined by 1.4% over the past week to 56.0% of storage capacity. The average water consumption has decreased by 23 million litres per day to 610 million litres per day.

"While we remain within our allocated allowance of 650 million litres per day, we need to exercise caution and continue with water-wise behaviour," the City said.

The average dam level in the Western Cape currently stands at 43.59%. Last year at this time the dam levels were at 22.25% and dropping fast.

Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, says the Karoo regions of the province remain in dire straits despite recent rainfall.

“There have been a few thundershowers leading to localised flooding in some areas. Sadly the thundershowers and localised flooding did not occur in the catchment areas, so little of the water ran into the dams.

"We’ve measured about six heavy cloudbursts over the past two weeks, but each time it is very much localised and not widespread.”

Bredell says the rain and run-off water will help replenish groundwater levels but is still not sufficient to break the ongoing drought.

“The provincial government remains on the ground in the region, providing assistance to the local authorities. We continue to urge responsible water use and request that water leaks get reported promptly.

"We also continue to urge the local authorities to manage water supplies optimally. This includes rolling out water management devices to large consumers and applying and monitoring adequate water restrictions.”

Bredell has also raised a concern about bulk water infrastructure developments in the province and in particular the Clanwilliam dam wall project.

“We are concerned about a perceived lack of progress on the Clanwilliam Dam wall and want to urge our national government counterparts to move with haste on these projects of critical importance. We remain on hand to assist.”

Major dams 18/2/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 77.7

79.3

53.3

Steenbras Lower 55.2

57.0

39.4

Steenbras Upper 70.3

70.5

85.6

Theewaterskloof 43.5

44.5

11.4

Voëlvlei

69.7

72.0

16.6

Wemmershoek 65.1

67.1

47.7

Total Stored Ml 502 973

515 814

219 782

% Storage 56.0

57.4

24.5

Cape Town residents are reminded that Level 3 water restrictions are in place, which includes the following, among others:

– Daily usage of 105 litres per person per day in total irrespective of whether you are at home, work or elsewhere

– Washing of vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats with municipal drinking water is only allowed if using a bucket.

– Washing with non-drinking water or cleaning with waterless products or dry steam-cleaning processes is strongly encouraged

– You are encouraged to flush toilets with greywater, rainwater or other non-drinking water

– Commercial car wash industries must comply with industry best practice norms regarding water usage per car washed and recycle or reuse a minimum of 50% of water used

– No watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water within 48 hours of rainfall that provides adequate saturation

– Watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water allowed only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 09:00 or after 18:00 for a maximum of one hour per property and only if using a bucket or watering can. No use of hosepipes or any sprinkler systems allowed

– Borehole/wellpoint water must be used efficiently to avoid wastage and evaporation. Borehole/wellpoint water users are strongly encouraged to follow the same watering times as applicable to municipal drinking water use detailed above.

Cape Times