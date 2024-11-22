Everyone is now on my case, says woman in ‘hotnot’ voicenote row

Police are investigating a case of crimen injuria after Caledon resident Anita Rademeyer allegedly used the racist term “hotnot” in reference to a group of Coloured people in a four-minute long voicenote rant sent to a neighbour. In the clip, the woman is heard repeatedly complaining about lots of “hotnots” at the neighbour’s house being a problem.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of crimen injuria had been registered in relation to the incident. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made yet,” he said. Claire Coetzee, 36, said when she first heard the clip, she was hurt and angry.

“I did absolutely nothing to her. I was asked to look after the owner’s house for a few days. “On Friday (November 1) he told me she sent a message, he then told me he did not want to play it because I’ll be very angry. “When I heard it, I was very hurt. Where does she still come from using such a derogatory word and she even repeated it a few times. I am still very upset about it,” Coetzee said. Rademeyer said she did not want to say much about the incident.

“Everyone has already decided I am guilty. Everyone is now on my case,” said Rademeyer. On whether she considered apologising, she said she would have to discuss this with her lawyer. The National Coloured Congress (NCC) in Overberg said they were closely monitoring the case and would “not remain silent while acts of racism and discrimination go unnoticed”.

NCC Overberg leader, John Michels said: “Racism is alive and well in Theewaterskloof, and this incident proves it. We will continue to press for accountability and demand that the SAPS fulfils its mandate to protect the rights and dignity of all South Africans.” Human rights activist and Khoi leader Tauriq Jenkins said the term “hotnot” was a shortened Dutch version of “hottentot” which are derogatory.

“Terms like ‘hottentot’ and the k-word were used to legitimise an onslaught on indigenous bodies,” said Jenkins. Meanwhile the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) litigation against former DA MP Renaldo Gouws, who they want to pay a hefty fine of R100 000, will resume in May next year. “With the case being sub judice, my only comment is that I want justice to prevail.

“Thank you,” this was what Gouws had to say to the Cape Times on Thursday after his appearance at the Gqeberha High Court, sitting as an Equality Court in the Eastern Cape. The SAHRC brought the application under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 earlier this year alleging hate speech in connection to a now-deleted video that he made. The commission now wants him to be fined, apologise, undergo diversity training and be given 20 hours community service.

“This action stems from a video in which Gouws allegedly calls for the killing of Black people, using highly offensive and derogatory language published on his YouTube channel in March 2010. The videos were later deleted but resurfaced through archived content,” the SAHRC said. In June, IOL reported on a video that had emerged of Gouws "appearing to spew hate speech“. At the time, this was believed to have been a second video following a previous clip in which Gouws says: "Alright, so there’s a couple of things I want to say.