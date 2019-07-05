The Perfect Health Gym in Stellenbosch. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A Stellenbosch business owner has accused the municipality of leaving him out in the cold after he was evicted from a building where he ran a gym for almost 10 years. This week, the Sheriff of the High Court gave Jan le Grange, the owner of Perfect Health, and his staff 20 minutes to vacate their premises in the building, managed by the Van der Stel Sports Club and owned by the municipality. The eviction order arose from unpaid rental fees apparently amounting to more than R700 000.

Le Grange said he turned to the municipality to intervene, as it had allegedly failed to repair damage to the building for several years.

“In 2017 there were heavy leaks from the roof of the building that caused hundreds of thousands of rands worth of damage,” he said.

“We paid for repairs and new flooring amounting to over R400 000. The sports club and I then (came to) a verbal agreement for us not to pay rent, due to the repairs we paid for.”

Shortly after that he received a lawyer’s letter demanding more than R700 000 in unpaid rent. He said he turned to the municipality, which reportedly planned to open a high-performance centre at the building.

Chairperson of the Van der Stel Sports Club, Freda Kemp, denied the club entered into an agreement with Le Grange.

“Any agreements must be brought before our members and voted on, and we attempted on several occasions to reach an agreement, but those attempts failed. We voted on the course of action and the decision was taken to go to court,” Kemp said.

Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “There is a lease agreement in place between the Stellenbosch Sports Council (an independent entity) and the Van der Stel club to allow the club to manage the use of the facility.

“The municipality was not involved in the litigation that has led to a court order and subsequent eviction.

“There are no plans for a multimillion revamp or the construction of a high-performance centre/gym we are investigating different options for the future management of the facility, and the club has been given notice not to enter into any leases with any new tenants for the space that has been vacated.”