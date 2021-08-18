Ex-boyfriend on the run after woman stabbed to death in Samora Machel

Civil rights organisation deeply concerned by the spike in incidents of femicide Cape Town - Yet another woman has been murdered in Samora Machel, allegedly by a man known to her.

Nozipho Singatha was stabbed to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who had given her money before the attack. The 27-year-old’s friend who was present at the scene managed to escape after the suspect allegedly attempted to stab her as well. The incident on Sunday came days after 34-year-old Siphokazi Bokili’s body was found half naked following a night of drinking with the man who has since been charged with her murder.

The suspect in Singatha’s murder has yet to be arrested, said police spokesperson Andre Traut. “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old female are being investigated after she was stabbed to death on Sunday in Hintsa Ka Phalo Street, Samora Machel. The suspect is yet to be arrested,” said Traut. Civil rights organisation Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said they were deeply concerned by the spike in incidents of femicide plaguing the province.

“The province leads the nation in all cases of violence against women. Violence against women occurs at incomprehensible scales and it should dawn upon us to act to eradicate the scourge. We call upon our justice system to play its part to impose harsh sentences on all perpetrators of gender based violence, “said Monakali. Community leader Xolani Joja said men in the community needed to gather and fight the killing of women. “As the community we condemn this kind of act by the suspect. It does not matter what transpired, the suspect had no right to kill the victim. What is even worse is that the suspect stabbed a person who has no powers to fight back and that is so cowardly of him. He has no space in our community and we will never forgive him for what he did. He is currently on the run, the community is so angry that they want to destroy the suspect’s house. All of these inhumane acts done by men towards women gives a bad image that all men are cruel killers and abusive. We are supposed to love and protect women,” said Joja.

Meanwhile, Bellville police have appealed to the public to assist them with information that may lead to the arrest of 36-year-old suspected rapist Tashwill September. “It is alleged that on 2019-12-07 at about 14:00 the victim accompanied September to a pub in Parow where they consumed alcohol. They left the pub together in his vehicle and drove to Parow railway station where he raped her, “ said Traut. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.