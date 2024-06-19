Ex-cop appears before parole board after serving 13 years for killing his three children

Killer cop, cop Marius van der Westhuizen has again appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) in an attempt to be freed after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence for the murders of his three children. The hearing was held at the Malmesbury Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen confirmed Van der Westhuizen’s appearance before the board. “Offender Marius van der Westhuizen (appeared) before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board. “The offender was sentenced in April 2011 to 24 years’ imprisonment on three counts of murder.

“This (was) Van der Westhuizen’s third appearance before the CSPB after having had his first engagement with the Parole Board in December 2022. “Victims in the matter have been invited to form part of the parole-hearing process. All persons affiliated to the matter will be informed of the outcome in due course,” said Van Reenen. Charlotte van der Westhuizen –also a police official – opposed her ex-husband’s parole application in a fight for justice. In a social media post, she wrote: “He murdered my children because I did not listen to him ... All three of my children did nothing wrong.

“He knew exactly how to punish me and he took away very quickly, in about two minutes, in a very vicious way, those who were held closest to my heart – my children. “He is currently in prison for 13 years. Thirteen years for three murders is not justice. I’m praying for justice. I do not think that the community in this country wants more child murderers walking out there.”

Van der Westhuizen, a former top-ranking officer at Claremont SAPS, was jailed for the murders which took place 17 years ago. He shot and killed 21-month-old Antoinette, 5-year-old Marius and 16-year-old Bianca to punish Charlotte for having lied to him and had given her an ultimatum to choose between her job and her family. Charlotte broke her silence last year ahead of the second parole hearing which took place in December.