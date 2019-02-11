File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Times – Former police officer Walter Sinden will serve a five-year prison sentence after he was convicted of corruption in the Strand Magistrate’s Court. Sinden was found guilty of corruption, dealing in drugs, defeating the course of justice as well as reckless and negligent driving.

“The accused, a former policeman who resigned after his arrest on October 5, 2017, was working as a court orderly at the Strand Magistrate’s Court.

"His arrest followed an undercover operation by police attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

"As part of that operation he was apprehended with 50 mandrax tablets and cash,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

Sinden was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for dealing in drugs, five years for corruption and three years for defeating the administration of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently, Rwexana said.

Police provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentencing, saying he hoped it would send a stern message that corruption had no place in the police service.

“To those SAPS members who engage in illicit activities, be warned. Illegal conduct will not go unnoticed,” Jula said.

Cape Times