Ex-councillor who allegedly planned husband's murder set tot take stand









Magdalene Titus is escorted to the police holding cells after she was arrested. Picture: Hein Coetzee/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Former Oudtshoorn councillor Magdalene Titus, alleged to have orchestrated the killing of her husband Preston, is set to take the stand in two weeks’ time. Titus, her friend Natasha Stuurman and alleged hitmen Justice Mooi and Masithembe January face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Titus was identified as the mastermind of Preston's murder by co-accused Sixabiso Klip, who is serving 15 years after turning State witness. In his plea and sentence agreement, Klip detailed how the murder was planned. Last month, the State closed its case and the murder trial was postponed to November 6. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We will proceed on November 6 with the defence case of accused number two, Maggie Titus. Accused number one, Justice Mooi, closed his case without testifying or calling any witnesses.”

Preston, who worked for the South African National Defence Force, was found dead by his daughter on December 1, 2017, with multiple stab wounds.

According to Klip’s plea, Titus was involved in an extramarital affair and offered to pay R30 000 to her husband’s alleged killers.

Mooi’s statement made on the day of his arrest was accepted by the court.

He alleged he had been bombarded with Klip’s confession and that he was forced to make the statement.

Community activist Leon Campher, a close friend of Preston, has been following the proceedings.

“There was a trial within a trial when the judge had to decide if a statement made (by Mooi) during his arrest last year was made by the police forcing him.

"The judge didn’t believe this and the case continued. Maggie (Titus) was supposed to take the stand last month but was apparently ill, according to her lawyer,” Campher said.

Residents in Oudtshoorn were frustrated by the drawn-out trial, he added. Dominic Adriaanse