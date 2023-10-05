Ex-Crime Intelligence officer in court on attempted kidnapping charges

A former Crime Intelligence member turned accused attempted kidnapper will apply for bail later this month after making his first court appearance this week. Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said Geswindt Eugene Godwin, 35, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on October 4, facing a number of criminal charges.

Mgolodela said Godwin was arrested by the Kidnapping Task Team. “(He appeared in court on charges of) possession of stolen motor vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, attempted kidnapping and armed robbery. “This is subsequent to his arrest by the Eastern Cape-based Hawks’ Kidnapping Task Team in a joint effort with Gonubie Visible Policing, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and other private companies on October 2, 2023,” said Mgolodela.

According to Mgolodela, the Hawks received information about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie which was hijacked at Mdantsane from a foreign national by five suspects, at gunpoint. The suspects are said to have been driving a metallic blue VW Polo sedan. The information led to an address in Gonubie where the alleged stolen vehicle was recovered.

Mgolodela said the residence is reported to belong to Godwin. “A number of items believed to have been used in the commission of crime were recovered. These include the reported hijacked Toyota Hilux bakkie, a network signal jamming device, R5 assault rifle, 9mm pistol ammunition, suspected stolen groceries worth R10 000 and a metallic blue VW Polo which was reportedly used during hijacking. “Godwin made his short court appearance in East London Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody for formal bail application on October 17,” said Mgolodela.