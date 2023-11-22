Ex-Hawks captain who sold police uniforms and dockets found guilty

The Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court convicted a former Hawks captain who among other things sold police uniforms and stole dockets. Esmeralda Bailey was found guilty on Tuesday for charges including corruption, possession of drugs, obstruction of justice and loss of firearm.

The 55-year-old is currently out on bail. “It is reported that Esmeralda Bailey, 55, was arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation team in 2011 and charged after she stole an exhibit firearm, sold a docket, stole a cellphone from a crime scene as well as sold a set of police uniforms. Her conviction follows after numerous court appearances. Her bail has been extended,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. The matter has been postponed to November 24 for pre-sentencing.

The court heard in 2012 that Bailey was allegedly caught in a police trap illegally selling police uniforms, firearms and ammunition. She allegedly sold a tog bag containing a police cap and a reflector jacket, a pair of police socks, a police shirt, two pairs of police trousers and ammunition. The ex-cop is alleged to have received a R4 500 gratification and Hawks members had found missing police dockets, court exhibits and other items at her flat.