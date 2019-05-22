Robben Island. File pic: IOL

The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) has expressed outrage at being excluded in the process of appointing a new Robben Island Museum (RIM) board, threatening to protest in their former cells. This, as two companies that ferry passengers between Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront appeared before the Competition Tribunal yesterday and will continue arguing their cases today, for alleged price fixing and tender collusion.

The case relates to a tender issued by RIM for bidders to be listed on its database as preferred service providers. A Commission investigation, following a complaint from the Museum, accused five companies of price fixing and tender collusion.

The EPPA has meanwhile called on Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to halt board member nominations that were made while his own department was still investigating allegations of mismanagement, nepotism and corruption at the museum.

Last year the association demanded a full-scale investigation and Mthethwa appointed forensic investigators to probe their claims.

National secretary Mpho Masemola said for the past five years the association has been fighting to be included in RIM board matters.

“The current board has ignored the advice of the EPPA about the heritage and legacy of ex-political prisoners. The association is on record defending its legacy and heritage on Robben Island which has been neglected by the RIM heritage department,” Masemola said.

The association threatened to go ahead with protests inside the museum cells which they had commenced with last year. They suspended protests on the basis of consultations and the Ministry’s current investigations.

RIM spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said: “The Robben Island Museum will continue to support and cooperate with the current investigation that’s still underway.The board appointment and the investigation are all Ministry led processes.”

Mthethwa’s spokesperson Asanda Magaqa called on the EPPA to make a formal submission to the Minister.

“The Minister is not in receipt of any recent official communique by the EPPA. Considering how the EPPA has always enjoyed an open door policy to the department, and has unfettered access to the Minister and senior officials of the department, it would be most ideal if these grievances were to be brought directly to the Minister's attention in order that the EPPA get the treatment it has always enjoyed and the responses it seeks.”

According to the competition commission, five ferry companies met at the Cape Town Fish Market Coffee Shop in September 2015, where they discussed and agreed to increase the prices they would charge when responding to a tender RIM issued.

The tender was for bidders to be listed on the museum’s database as a preferred service provider for a 12-month period.

Subsequent to the meeting Thembekile and Nauticat Charters increased their prices to R18 000 per trip for 140 passengers.

Ferry Charters did not alter its price as it was already charging R18 000 per trip for 140 passengers and this resulted in all three quoting the same price.

Silverbuckle increased its price per trip from R7 750 to R8 775 for a 65-passenger vessel, while Tigger 2 Charters raised its price per trip from R11 500 to R12 650 for its 65 passenger vessel.

Three companies earlier admitted to the charges in June last year, and the Tribunal confirmed their settlement agreements and fines. Thembekile Maritime Services was fined R350 000.00, Silverbuckle Trade fined R249 171.72 and Nauticat Charters fined R422 083.87.

Ferry Charters (Pty) Ltd and Heritage Charters CC have denied the allegations, and several witnesses are expected to testify at the hearing.

Welcoming the fines, the museum said: “As Robben Island Museum we strongly believe in good governance.

“We hope that this outcome will send a strong message to other service providers to be mindful of unethical business conduct that exposes and makes state entities vulnerable to financial risk and loss.

“We commend the commission on resolving the matter in alignment to their mandate to achieve equity and efficiency in the South African economy.”

CAPE TIMES