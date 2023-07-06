Ex police officer shot and killed by another officer in Oudtshoorn

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after a former police officer was shot and killed by another police officer at Bridgton Police Station in Oudtshoorn. Shane van Briesies who served in the police service for 16 years, was shot and killed by an on-duty police officer last week, after he allegedly wanted to report a case at the station.

The 44-year-old Van Briesies allegedly stabbed the police officer for refusing to assist him, according to reports. Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, confirmed an investigation was ongoing. “Ipid is aware of the incident. It is alleged that the deceased arrived at the police station to report a case.

“A police officer declined to assist him on the basis that he was drunk and he would only be assisted once he sobered up. “The deceased is alleged to have then stabbed the police officer on the head and on the arm. “The police officer then fatally shot the deceased.

“The police officer is alleged to have been taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Raburabu said Van Briesies is expected to be laid to rest over the weekend. He leaves behind four children and a grandson.