Ex-Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako killed in his tavern









Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako has been shot dead in his tavern, making him the second land activist to be killed in the area this year. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako has been shot dead in his tavern, making him the second land activist to be killed in the area this year. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said they were investigating murder after the shooting in Mengo Street, Khayamnandi, at about 10.30pm on Friday. “According to reports, police attended to the complaint and found the victim, a 56-year-old man had been shot. It has been reported that an unknown man entered the premises and fired shots at the victim, before fleeing the scene on foot,” Malo said. He said Mcako was taken to a nearby healthcare facility for medical attention, where he later died from his wounds. His family could not be reached.

Mcako’s murder comes almost three months since the killing of another community leader and land activist, Midasi Wanana, who was shot dead in front of his home in what his family alleged was a hit.

In August residents of Khayamnandi marched to Stellenbosch Municipality, hours after the murder of Wanana.

He was part of the community leadership that headed the illegal occupation of land on the Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch that has since been rebranded Azania.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that the investigation into Wanana’s murder was still under way, with no new developments.

Some residents had informed the municipality that they were dissatisfied with what they described as Mcako’s “interference” in matters relating to Khayamnandi.

Mcako had also last year served as area manager for the township.

Azania leader Zola Ndalasi said: “I heard about Mcako’s murder, I do not think that this was about Wanana or that it was politically motivated. Mcako had opposed us and he arranged marches separate from ours, which had divided the community. No one has been arrested in connection to Wanana’s murder and people are afraid to come forward.”

Ndlasi said he was concerned that the killing of leaders would halt any progress in their fight for land and services for their community. Boland Black Business Chamber chairperson Monwa Luxande said that police had to respond with a conviction to curb the killing of political leaders in Khayamnandi.

“These are not the first political leaders in Khayamnandi to be killed and those cases remained unsolved, because people are too afraid to come forward. The police need to clamp down on illegal firearms and track down those responsible as we see a trend of crime increasing in our community,” he said.

Luxande said the crime situation had seen the calls for street committees and the re-establishing of the community policing forum, as the police could not respond to the situation alone.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “The municipality mourns the tragic passing of Mr Cameron Mcako over the weekend. We pass our sincere condolences to his family and friends and ask that their privacy be respected.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contanct Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times