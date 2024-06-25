Ex-wife of child-killer cop will fight all the way against his possible parole release

Anticipating the parole release of child murderer and former top cop, Marius van der Westhuizen, his ex-wife’s legal team has lodged a complaint with the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS). Charlotte van der Westhuizen’s legal team lodged the complaint with JICS to bring under the spotlight “defects in the parole process” and to fight her ex-husband’s release on parole.

Van der Westhuizen served 13 of his 24-year imprisonment sentence for the murder of his and Charlotte’s three children. Charlotte said it was a travesty of justice that her ex-husband had effectively served only four years for each of their children’s murders and said it was “shockingly inappropriate”. Van der Westhuizen, 61, is expected to be released on parole at the end of July until September 2034, after he appeared for a third time before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSBP).

He shot and killed the children –21-month-old Antoinette, 5-year-old Marius and 16-year-old Bianca. Charlotte’s lawyer, Gerhard van Niekerk, at a recent press briefing said they were advised of internal steps that could be taken in accordance with the Correctional Services Act. “We will also consider if we want to approach the high court for a review application,” said Van Niekerk.

"(My client) believes the parole board is more offender-centric than victim-centric and does not believe Van der Westhuizen has been rehabilitated from the body language he displayed at CSPB appearances." JICS deputy director for inspections and investigations, Lennard de Souza, said they received communication from Charlotte’s legal team. “JICS does not in the usual course become involved in decisions of the CSPB, though it has sought to assist in improving the operation of the parole system overall.

“Should JICS be requested to refer this particular matter to the review board, it will be able to make a submission only once all pertinent facts are made available,” said De Souza. De Souza said they had urged the family to approach the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and the national commissioner, who hold direct responsibility for individual instances of parole. “JICS has frequently spoken out in public, before the parliamentary portfolio committee, to the Minister, and in media interventions, on defects in the operation of the current parole system,” said De Souza.

Anti-GBV NGO, Mosaic, said they condemned the granting of parole after they intervened in the parole hearing last year by drafting a letter to the parole board to make a plea on Charlotte's behalf. “The decision to grant Van der Westhuizen parole has left Charlotte devastated and has dealt a severe blow to domestic violence survivors’ confidence in the criminal justice system. This decision undermines the efforts of civil society organisations to destigmatise gender-based violence and to encourage survivors to seek help. “South Africa has seen numerous tragic incidents where police officials have used their service weapons to commit acts of violence against their families.