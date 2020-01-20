Exam markers paid after 'runaround' by Western Cape education department









File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has compensated 300 matric exam markers who went unpaid since December following a Cape Times query. While matriculants celebrated their results, UWC student Vangeli Malimba said a number of markers had a bleak festive season and start to the new year as they were given the runaround from the department regarding payment for work done between December 6 and 14. Based at a marking centre in Kuils River, Malimba said employees were to receive around R6 000 each. “Other provinces paid their employees just a few days after the job was done. The Western Cape remained silent; we didn’t even receive emails explaining the exact date on which we would be paid. "Due to desperation we have been sending emails to enquire about our salaries and have tried to call them, but either they do not revert to us or refer us to a number of people who do not pick up when we call,” he said.

By January 6 Malimba was informed that his correspondence would be referred to the head of Education.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said about 300 markers with outstanding payments were paid on Thursday.

“The WCED is physically going through files to ensure that everyone has been paid. Another salary run will be done next week.

"If any marker has yet to be paid, they are to please contact the department’s directorate: examinations so that we can process immediately,” she said.

According to Hammond, the majority of markers were paid on December 19.

“The WCED processed 5572 payments within a three-day period. Systems were closed during the leave period. Staff have since been working on resolving queries of non-payment.

“The staff are working on all payments and hope to have the reconciliation done by the end of this week, and will inform markers and invigilators accordingly of a possible payment date that will possibly coincide with a Persal run,” Hammond said.

