While matriculants celebrated their results, UWC student Vangeli Malimba said a number of markers had a bleak festive season and start to the new year as they were given the runaround from the department regarding payment for work done between December 6 and 14.
Based at a marking centre in Kuils River, Malimba said employees were to receive around R6 000 each.
“Other provinces paid their employees just a few days after the job was done. The Western Cape remained silent; we didn’t even receive emails explaining the exact date on which we would be paid.
"Due to desperation we have been sending emails to enquire about our salaries and have tried to call them, but either they do not revert to us or refer us to a number of people who do not pick up when we call,” he said.