Goodwood Correctional Centre convicts vote in this year’s elections. Dressed in their orange overalls, excited to be casting their votes, they make their way through the voting process. Photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Within an hour, 73 inmates had made their voter’s mark at Goodwood Correctional Centre yesterday. The inmates waited patiently in a section of the prison where the Electoral Commission of SA set up its voting station just before 9am.

Second-time offender Andile Molose, a 46-year-old who was voting for the third time at Goodwood, said he was happy with how operations went this year.

“The voting process was nice and organised properly this year. I am excited to vote for change.

“This is the opportunity that I have been waiting for. I am a second-time parolee and I am not proud of that.

“Today, I am voting for the new government who will implement new strategies for us ex-offenders so we won’t get back to crime again,” he said.

Molose is serving 25 years. He said he was qualified in human resources, a course he had studied while in prison.

He said he could not find any work outside prison.

“I am passionate about education, that is why I still want to study after my release.

“Us offenders, we go out and we find ourselves in again because the government does not have programmes for us. We are also not welcomed within our communities.

“We end up committing crime again. I still have hope that the new government will recognise us and after serving time we can get employment also.

“All in all, we are happy that we got this opportunity to cast our vote as South African citizens, too.”

Awaiting sentence prisoner Mario Swarts, 22, was voting for the first time. “I am really excited about being able to vote although I am in prison. I knew it was important to make my mark in this elections, as we want to change.

“I feel positive about the choice I made when I made my mark,” he said.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Jantjies, who was voting for the first time, said: “I feel very excited as I am about to go make my mark.

“This is my first time voting and I realised that it is important to be a part of this process.

“I know that my vote counts and I want to say proudly that I was a part of that.”

Cape Times