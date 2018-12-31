File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Beachgoers and revellers can expect a cool New Year’s Day as temperatures remain moderate in Cape Town tomorrow. Locals and visitors to the Mother City can expect cloudy conditions in the morning, but a sunnier afternoon with temperatures predicted to reach a high of 26ºC.

Although temperatures have not been too blistering, residents and visitors have still flocked to beaches and public pools to seek relief and enjoy relaxing days over the holidays.

Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said that beachside parking was full before midday yesterday.

Parking lots at Strand, Clifton and Camps Bay were full by 11am, and motorists making their way to Muizenberg and Kalk Bay sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

According to the SA Weather Service, despite cooler temperatures, the Cape Town UV sunburn index was still classified as extreme from today until January 2.

The City said it would once again ramp up deployment levels at beaches, party spots and at myriad events over the next week as the festive season started to climax.

With a host of events lined up in the coming days, good beach conditions and the end of school holidays in sight, the City’s enforcement, emergency and related services staff were on high alert and pulling extra hours where needed.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The weather that is forecast for the next week or so until the school year starts looks very favourable, so we expect the beaches and the roads to be extremely busy, even after New Year’s Day.”

The City’s recreation and parks department recorded two fatal drownings from the beginning of the festive season and 21 non-fatal drownings. At the City's swimming pools, there have been 271 help-outs, where bathers had got into difficulty in the water.