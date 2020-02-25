Expect increased snake activity in Western Cape over next few weeks









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Residents can expect increased snake activity over the next few weeks as these reptiles prepare for hibernation in autumn. Snake rescue co-ordinator and director of Reptile Educational Awareness Consultant Shaun MacLeod said things will “liven up” in the province with snakes slithering around more to keep warm, as temperatures fall. They will also be filling their bellies before going into hibernation. “There have been a few cobras around. Snakes are ectothermic and need to move around to keep warm – they will die if they freeze,” MacLeod warned. The northern suburbs have been a hive of “catch and release” rescues lately, said MacLeod, with Durbanville, Brackenfell and Kuilsriver recording the most call-outs.

But snake activity also extended to other areas, like Somerset West and Sea Point, he said.

MacLeod gets about six calls a day for help. Of the 27 species of snakes in the Cape, only three are potentially dangerous to humans if bitten.

In KwaZulu-Natal there’s also been a series of rescues over the past month, with Crocworld Conservation Centre staff on Friday going to great heights to retrieve a green mamba from a branch overhanging a busy road.

James Wittstock, reptile curator, and Martin Rodrigues, centre manager, were called out to capture the snake which was curled up on a branch 14m off the ground.

With help from the Umkomaas fire department the team used an extendible ladder.

“This was probably one of the most memorable snake removals in all my time doing this. Our legs were like jelly at such a height but we are very grateful to the Umkomaas fire department for their assistance,” Rodrigues said.

Last week, residents in rural Amahlongwa on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast were relieved to say goodbye to their newest resident, a 2.5m black mamba found coiled behind a couch.

At the start of the academic year, while the rest of the country’s school-goers were eagerly attending their first classes, pupils from Olwasini Junior Primary School also in KZN, had their holidays extended for a few extra days after it was discovered that a black mamba had taken up residence in one of the classrooms.

Wittstock said January and February have been among the hottest months on record. This, coupled with excessive rains upcountry, has contributed to increased snake activity.

“I rescued about 15 snakes this year and Martin responded to about five incidents. We have found snakes curled up in pool pumps and bathrooms,” Wittstock said.

To report a snake intrusion in the Western Cape call MacLeod on 082 532 5033.

Cape Times